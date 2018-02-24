Atletico Madrid, Sevilla interested in Hazard

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are reportedly in the hunt to sign Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season. Chelsea and Leicester City have also been credited with an interest in the Belgium international, who is the young brother of Blues playmaker Eden.





According to AS, both Atleti and Sevilla are expected to step up their interest in the 24-year-old after having been impressed through the current Bundesliga season. The attacker has contributed seven goals and four assists for Monchengladbach, who lie tenth in their league standings, and he has admitted that he could be tempted by a transfer, especially to the Premier League.



Monchengladbach are said to have placed a £28m price tag on the head of Thorgan, who is a potential candidate to make Roberto Martinez's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia. The winger had joined Chelsea at the same time as his sibling back in 2013, but decided to move on after he failed to make a breakthrough to the senior squad.

