Tottenham Hotspur prepared to sell Toby Alderweireld

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly cash in on Toby Alderweireld in the summer amid his reluctance to put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal.

The Belgium international is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and his partnership alongside compatriot Jan Vertonghen has been crucial to Spurs' progress in recent seasons.



According to The Times, the defender's future is in question after finding himself out-of-favour for Premier League duties despite regaining his fitness of late.



Davinson Sanchez has formed an exceptional pairing with Vertonghen at the heart of the Spurs defence, and it appears that Mauricio Pochettino is not keen on breaking up the duo yet in the 4-2-3-1 formation.



As per Times, Alderweireld is holding out for £150,000-a-week in wages to sign a new contract, and this is beyond the £110,000 package the club are willing to offer.



Should he maintain his stance, a sale appears a probability in the summer with Manchester City and Manchester United alleged to be interested in his signature.



Spurs have an option of prolonging the Belgian's stay via a 12-month extension clause, but this will attach a £25m release clause, which makes him a bargain in the present transfer market.

