Real Madrid midfielder sets sights on Liverpool move

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly prepared to push through a move to Liverpool at the end of the season.The Spaniard joined the Los Blancos during the previous summer transfer window after an impressive under-21 European Championship where he won the Player of the Tournament award.

According to El Chiringuito, the 21-year-old is keen to seal a move to Liverpool in the summer as he is eager to work under manager Jurgen Klopp. It is added that the midfielder tried to pursue the switch in January, but Los Blancos denied him the opportunity to swap clubs midway through the season.



Ceballos has had a frustrating time with Real Madrid this term, and he has managed just seven appearances in the Spanish La Liga. With Emre Can seemingly nearing a summer exit from Anfield, Ceballos may be seen as a possible option to bolster the ranks, irrespective of the expected arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

