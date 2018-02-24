Tottenham Hotspur to move for Anthony Martial?

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a fresh approach for Manchester United winger Anthony Martial , French outlet RMC Sport claims.

The France international has had a top season with the Red Devils, contributing valuable goals which have proved crucial to their second position in the table.



Despite this, the club's hierarchy are yet to open talks over a fresh extension beyond the summer of 2019, and this has put his long-term future in doubt amid the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.



According to RMC Sport, Tottenham could make a fresh enquiry for the Frenchman's signature in the summer, though the club are well-stocked in the attacking department with the arrival of Lucas Moura last month.



Meanwhile, Inter Milan had been eyeing a loan deal for Martial during the previously summer transfer window, and they could also be in the running for the ex-Monaco graduate.



Martial had netted in three successive Premier League games for United in January, but his scoring touch has been hampered following the signing of Sanchez.



With Sanchez around, Jose Mourinho has opted to play the young winger on the right side of the attack, and he has struggled to make any meaningful impact in the last three matches.

