Manchester United eye Ligue 1 midfielder as potential Pogba replacement

Manchester United have reportedly shifted their attention to Nice's Jean Michael Seri as they look to find the solution at the heart of their midfield.

The Ivory Coast international had been the subject of interest from Barcelona during the 2017 summer transfer window, but ultimately a deal failed to materialise with the Catalan club opting to sign Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande instead.



According to The Mirror, United have made contact with the representative of the midfield enforcer as they look to push through a potential move at the end of the season.



Seri is alleged to have a £35m release clause in his contract, and United consider him as an option to bolster their midfield, which is likely to be depleted in the summer.



Michael Carrick is expected to hang up his boots in four months' time, whilst Marouane Fellaini has also been tipped to leave the club after reaching a pre-contract agreement with Galatasaray.



Paul Pogba has also underperformed over the past few games, and there is a suggestion that he could also make way in the summer amid a training-ground bust-up with Jose Mourinho last week.



Seri, who has been dubbed as the 'African Xavi', has contributed one goal and four assists for Nice, who are currently placed ninth in French Ligue 1 with 35 points.

