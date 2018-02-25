Chelsea lead Manchester United in pursuit of Bundesliga striker

Chelsea are reportedly ahead of Manchester United in the pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski .

The Poland international still has over three years left on his existing deal, but he is said to be desperate to test himself in the Premier League next term.



According to The Sun, the Blues are leading the race to sign the 29-year-old, who has publicly criticised the Bayern hierarchy previously for their lack of big-money signings.



The report goes on to suggest that the Pole could push for a Premier League challenge in the summer, and the Blues are apparently leading the race irrespective of Olivier Giroud's arrival during the winter transfer window.



Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the former Borussia Dortmund man, but Jose Mourinho has clarified that he won't spend on any forward-minded players in the summer.



Lewandowski has had another fine season with the Bavarian giants to date, and he has contributed 29 goals in just 34 appearances across all competitions.

