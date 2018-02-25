Confirmed Lineups: Manchester United vs Chelsea, Pogba and Morata start

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has gone with his best possible lineup for this afternoon's Premier League clash versus Chelsea at Old Trafford.

There had been much talk of Eric Bailly making the starting lineup after his return to full fitness, but Mourinho has left him on the bench with the defence remaining unchanged from the Sevilla game.



Paul Pogba has come in a three-man midfield where he has replaced the injured Ander Herrera whilst they has been a change on the right-wing with Anthony Martial getting the start over Juan Mata.



Chelsea, on the other hand, have maintained the same backline as usual, though there are a couple of notable changes higher up the field. Cesc Fabregas has been benched in place of Danny Drinkwater, who gets a rare start in midfield.



Aside from this, Alvaro Morata has been deemed fit to start for the first time since January, and the Spain international has replaced compatriot Pedro, and is set to lead the attack.



Manchester United (4-3-3): De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Young, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Sanchez, Lukaku, Martial. Substitutes: Pereira, Bailly, Shaw, Carrick, Mata, Lingard, Rashford.



Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso, Hazard, Morata, Willian. Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud.





