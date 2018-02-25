David de Gea makes hefty wage demands at Manchester United

Spain international David de Gea is said to demand at least £350,000 a week in wages in order to commit his long-term future to Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has developed into probably the world's best goalkeeper, and he is now eyeing a transfer package which would make him the Premier League's second highest-earner only behind teammate Alexis Sanchez.



According to The Sun, De Gea is looking to utilise the Real Madrid interest to his advantage, and he is said to want nearly twice of his current salary of £180,000 a week.



The demand comes just a month after Sanchez's move from arch-rivals Arsenal and the Chilean presently earns a weekly wage of £505,000 with bonuses and signing-on fees included.



De Gea has single-handedly saved United from defeats on occasions this term, and it was the case in midweek as he pulled an exceptional reaction save off Luis Muriel's header to deny Sevilla the advantage in the Champions League round of 16.



The former Atleti graduate is presently contracted to United until the summer of 2019, and the club's hierarchy are likely to bow to his demands in order to avoid losing him to Los Blancos.

