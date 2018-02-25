Antonio Conte makes honest admission on Chelsea's top-four hopes

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that it won't be easy to finish in the top-four this season following the Blues' 2-1 win at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday.





The Blues took a 32nd-minute lead after Willian converted from a brilliant counterattack. However, Lukaku managed to level the scores seven minutes later, and the ex-Chelsea striker continued to provide a delightful cross for Jesse Lingard, who scored the winner 15 minutes from time.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Conte was bitterly disappointed with the club's inability to hold onto another lead, and believes they face a distinct possibility of missing out on the Champions League places.



"There is this risk. We must be ready to be concentrated, and to understand this target is an important target for us, but it won’t be easy." he is quoted as saying by the source.



The west London outfit had their fair share of chances during the first-half and they may be unfortunate to have had a Alvaro Morata goal chalked off for offside.



Nevertheless, the Spaniard was far from his best form during the course of the game, and his passing, in particular, was a letdown as he missed a key pass which could have put Eden Hazard clear through on goal.



Chelsea have now dropped to fifth in the Premier League standings with 53 points, and they are now two points behind London rivals Tottenham Hotspur who occupy the final Champions League position.

