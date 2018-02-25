Jose Mourinho reacts to Romelu Lukaku's performance after Chelsea win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed the showing of Romelu Lukaku following the Red Devils' 2-1 triumph over Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Belgium international has failed to score against any top-six opposition since his arrival from Everton in the summer, but he managed to put his recent failures behind him with a man of the match showing which included a goal and assist.



Speaking to Sky Sports, Mourinho was pleased with the commitment shown by the 24-year-old, who has come for stick from the fans for his ineffectiveness in the big games.



He said: "He played fantastically well. He had the same start as the team. The team didn't start well or confident, the same was for him. He was a little bit lost.



"But then he went with the team and he finished the game with the image of the team which gave everything to win an important match for us."



The victory was United's and Mourinho's second in three attempts versus the Blues, and this sees them regain their second position in the standings ahead of Liverpool.



On the contrary, Chelsea have dropped out of the Champions League positions for the first time in many months, and the west London side are presently two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

