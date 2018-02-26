Manchester United to trigger release clause of Inter Milan striker?

Manchester United are reportedly in contention to sign Mauro Icardi , who presently has a £97m release clause in his Inter Milan contract.

The Argentina international has been a consistent performer for the Nerazzurri, and this has earned him the captain's armband on a permanent basis.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the marksman is likely to consider his future with the San Siro outfit, should they fail to finish in the Champions League places this term.



The Nerazzurri were at one stage competiting for the Scudetto, and their form has dropped significantly in recent months with just two wins in the last 11 matches.



As per the source, United may look to trigger the £97m on the player's contract in the summer, though they could face added competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.



Icardi, who has four caps with the Argentine national side, has contributed 18 goals in 22 appearances for the Nerazzurri this term. He has been earmarked as a potential candidate to enhance Argentina's chances of winning the summer World Cup.

