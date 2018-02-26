'I dream of United', Serie A midfielder reveals ambition to play for Manchester United

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has revealed his ambition of pursuing a future move to the Premier League with Manchester United. The Ivory Coast international had attracted interest from the Red Devils last summer, but he instead joined the Rossoneri on a 24-month loan deal from Atalanta BC.





Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Kessie opened the possibility of a future transfer with United being a preferable destination, he said: "I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for. Chelsea is also a great club, no one would refuse it, but I dream of United."



Kessie, 21, started off the season in a relatively dull fashion, but his form has picked up since and has played an influential role in the club's unbeaten run since the turn of the year.



The Rossoneri are likely to turn Kessie's deal permanent at the end of the current campaign, and it will be interesting to see whether United boss Jose Mourinho would be interested in a midfielder, who is known for his tough-tackling capabilities.

