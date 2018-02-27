Chelsea open talks over bumper contract with Belgium international

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly kickstarted talks over a new long-term contract with Belgium attacker Eden Hazard .

The 27-year-old has been regularly linked with a move to Real Madrid this term, though the forward has clarified that he is content in west London.



According to The Mail, the Blues value the Belgian at a world-record £200m, and they are keen to fend off any impending interest by committing him to a new deal.



Hazard is presently contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2020, and a possible extension could see him earn wages of around £300,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge.



Despite Hazard's recent comments, he is still said to be monitoring the interest from Real Madrid, who could lodge a record bid for his signature in the summer.



Chelsea succumbed to a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United last weekend despite opening the scoring. This has dropped them into fifth place on the table and in danger of missing out on next season's Champions League.

