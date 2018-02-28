Andre Villas-Boas speaks on Antonio Conte's future

Former Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas does not believe Antonio Conte deserves the sack despite the Blues' failure to challenge for the Premier League title this term.

The west London outfit won the English crown during Antonio Conte's first in-charge, but things have since not gone as planned with the club presently struggling to finish in the Champions League positions.



Speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards, Villas-Boas talked about the club's style of management, but was hopeful that Conte does not get dismissed at the end of the 2017/18 season.



"It's a difficult one. Chelsea is marked by changes of coaches and with success. It's nothing new for public and fans, but it's something that can happen for sure. But hopefully not, because he doesn't deserve it," he told Sportmole.



Villas-Boas, who was sacked just nine months into his Blues job between 2011 and 2012, was recently spotted participating at the Dakar Rally where he quit during the fourth stage of the competition with a back injury.



Chelsea are currently two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur after their weekend defeat to Manchester United, and they now face a potentially must-win game against Manchester City to revive their Champions League prospects, which are fading away.

