Louis van Gaal confirms Manchester United wanted Bayern Munich duo

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that the Red Devils had expressed an interest in signing both Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels during his time at Old Trafford.





The Dutch manager received a lot of criticism during his two-year managerial stint with United, but he ended his reign on a good note after guiding them to an FA Cup final triumph in 2016.



In an interview with Bild, Van Gaal confessed that the club were keen on wrapping up agreements for both Hummels and Muller with the former not in the best of form with then-club Borussia Dortmund.



"I wanted to sign Hummels for Manchester United. But because at that time he was coming out of a poorer season, we didn't do it in the end. I can confirm that I wanted Muller. But there was nothing we could do. FC Bayern made it clear that they would not sell him," he said.



Meanwhile, the ex-Holland boss also appeared to aim a dig at United by stating that they are a commercial club unlike Bayern, who are strictly focused on the footballing point of view, than the money on offer.



The 66-year-old has previously stated that he would welcome a job offer from an elite Premier League club, as he is still keen to prove his credentials against his former employers.

