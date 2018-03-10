Manchester United, Chelsea monitoring PSG marksman?

Manchester United and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani at the end of the campaign.

The Uruguay international has been with Les Parisiens since the summer of 2013, and he has happened to become the club's all-time goalscorer earlier this term.



According to Le Parisien, the striker remains unsettled at Parc des Princes amid his earlier altercations with teammate Neymar, and he could potentially available for sale during the summer.



The former Napoli man has been valued at around £53m, and he is said to be of interest to both United and Chelsea ahead of this summer's transfer window.



United boss Jose Mourinho has already highlighted that the club won't bolster the attacking options, and the form of Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku has justified his comments.



However, this is not the case with Chelsea, who have found little success with Alvaro Morata upfront in 2018. The Spaniard has struggled with a back problem, and he is currently in a run of 11 games without a goal.

