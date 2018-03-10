Jose Mourinho hails two players after Manchester United's win over Liverpool

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hailed the performances of club graduates Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay following his side's 2-1 triumph over Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.





The Red Devils had picked up back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Crystal Palace coming into the encounter, and they continued their winning streak with an exceptional team performance on the day.



Whilst the defence was impressive over the course of the game, Mourinho was impressed with the impact of Rashford, who bagged a brace in his first United league start since Boxing Day.



The Portuguese tactician went further to praise the efforts of McTominay, who stepped up to the plate in midfield in the absence of Paul Pogba through injury.



He told Sky Sports: "Marcus Rashford and McTominay - one scored two goals, special for a kid who feels the shirt in a special way because he was born here.



"McTominay played with such class and maturity. He really impressed me because the crowd can push with their hearts and even when they were pushing him to do the wrong thing, he did the right thing."



The result sees United create a five-point gap between themselves and third-placed Liverpool, and they are now pretty much favourites to finish in the runner-up position - with eight games remaining in the season.

