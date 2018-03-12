News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Liverpool to rival Arsenal for Real Madrid midfielder
Liverpool are set to go head-to-head with Arsenal in the pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric during the summer. The 32-year-old is keen on a return to the Premier League with Los Blancos said to be mulling over a squad overhaul during the summer.
According to Diario Gol, the Croatia international is keen on a comeback to the English top-flight with Los Blancos Florentino Perez considering the option of replacing him with a youthful recruit.
As a result, the midfielder is said to have caught the eye of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is seemingly looking at a cheaper option to replace contract rebel Emre Can.
Can has just three months left on his existing deal with the Reds, and it appears likely that he could leave on a free transfer, preferably to Juventus for the 2018/19 season and beyond.
Modric has previously plyed his trade with Tottenham Hotspur for four seasons between 2008 and 2012, but he is also said to attract from arch-rivals Arsenal amid his preference to return to London.
