Manchester United and Liverpool to compete for Barcelona midfielder

Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly prepared to tussle it out for the signature of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic .

According to The Mirror, the pair could go on a bidding battle to pursue the Croatia international during the summer with both Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp looking to bolster their respective midfields.



United are likely to lose both Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick at the end of the season, and Mourinho has earmarked Rakitic as a replacement for the latter, who is due to join the coaching staff at Old Trafford.



Meanwhile, Liverpool already have an agreement to sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita during the summer, but they are still eyeing a deal for another midfielder with Emre Can appearing set to leave on a Bosman.



Rakitic is presently contracted to the Catalan giants until the summer of 2021, but his long-term future has been put into question with Barcelona considering playing Philippe Coutinho in a midfield role in the future.



The Croatian has still been a valuable contributor for the Catalan giants, and he has managed 29 La Liga and Champions League appearances under Ernesto Valverde this term.

