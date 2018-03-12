Gareth Bale eyeing Premier League comeback

Wales international Gareth Bale is reportedly considering a return to the Premier League after acknowledging that he can not cement a regular starting role at Real Madrid.





The 28-year-old has returned to full fitness following the turn of the year, but this has not assured him of a regular starting spot with manager Zinedine Zidane preferring to offer opportunities to the likes of Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio ahead of him on occasions.



According to Diario Gol, Bale is mulling over a potential exit from the Bernabeu, and believes a Premier League comeback is a possibility, given the spending power of the elite clubs.



Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho had expressed a keen interest in the Welshman's services last summer, but the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January has seemingly ended their interest.



Chelsea have been named as another potential destination for Bale, though that could see Los Blancos enter into a negotiation to lure Eden Hazard in a part-exchange deal.

