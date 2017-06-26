Arsenal urged to up their bid to £57m for Lacazette

Arsenal are likely to face another hurdle in their quest to sign Alexandre Lacazette after Jean-Michel Aulas admitted that the Gunners would have to provide added incentives in the proposed deal.





The Gunners have held a long-term interest in the 26-year-old after having failed with a £29m approach for his services during the last summer transfer window.



Speaking to L'Equipe, Lyon president Aulas confirmed that the Gunners may have to up their bid to at least £57m - similar to what Atleti offered for their leading striker.



“Everyone knows that the offer from Atletico is €53 million plus €12 million in bonuses,” Aulas told L'Equipe. "That is €65 million [£57 million]."



He added that a player of Lacazette's calibre is at least worth that amount after having consistently managed over 20 goals in each of his last four seasons at Lyon.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is desperate to integrate a new centre-forward to his ranks this summer as he looks to ease the burden on star forward Alexis Sanchez, should he stay put at the Emirates.

