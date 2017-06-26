Crystal Palace want Iheanacho signing prior to De Boer's arrival

Crystal Palace will step up their efforts to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho in order to make a statement prior to Frank de Boer 's arrival as the new head coach.

The Nigeria international was restricted to just over 500 minutes of first-team action last season, although he managed to contribute four goals and three assists.



Iheanacho is said to be keen to remain in England in order qualify for a British passport, and this has captured the attention of the likes of West Ham United and Leicester City in recent weeks.



According to The Mirror, the Eagles are hoping to bolster their striking options with the signing of Iheanacho, but they would still have to agree a buy-back clause with Manchester City.



The Citizens are willing to sell their young striker for £25m with the option of buying him back during the course of his contract for around £35m.



Iheanacho, who joined the Manchester City academy three years ago, is also on the radar of Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

