Man Utd, Everton interested in Marcelo Brozovic

Premier League duo Manchester United and Everton could reportedly battle it out for the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in the summer.





The Croatia international has been tipped to make way from the San Siro this summer as he is not in the plans of new boss Luciano Spalletti.



Brozovic has attracted plenty of transfer interest from the likes of Juventus and Chelsea over the past year, but according to Football Italia, Manchester United and Everton remain the main suitors for his services.



United boss Jose Mourinho has tried to negotiate a deal for Inter's Ivan Perisic for a while, but he could shift his attention towards compatriot Brozovic, who could be available for £20m.



Everton are also looking into a proposed move for the midfield enforcer with Koeman likely to ship out James McCarthy, who had his fitness issues last season.



Brozovic, 24, has bagged 13 goals in 79 outings for Inter Milan since his arrival from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2015.

