Man Utd agree fee and personal terms for Chelsea star

Manchester United are apparently close to securing their second signing of the transfer window after having finalised personal terms and agreed on a fee for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic .

The Serbia international is expected to leave the Premier League holders in the next few days with the Blues nearing an agreement to sign Monaco anchorman Tiemoue Bakayoko.



According to The Star, Jose Mourinho could be set for a reunion with Matic after the Blues settled on an undisclosed sum for his proposed transfer.



Matic had a hot and cold relationship with Jose Mourinho prior to his sacking after the Serb was substituted just 28 minutes after coming in as a second substitute versus Southampton.



Nevertheless, the 28-year-old is willing to put his differences aside to work with Mourinho, who has gelled well with former Blues star Juan Mata at Old Trafford.



Matic stands the chance to earn £150,000 a week at Old Trafford, £60,000 more than what he is currently offered at Stamford Bridge.



Initial suggestions were that he would be rewarded with a new Chelsea contract beyond 2019, but Antonio Conte has had a change of thought in recent weeks.

