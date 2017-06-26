James Rodriguez agrees to join Man Utd, but deal yet to be finalised

Colombia international James Rodriguez is desperate to join Manchester United this summer after having agreed on personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol suggests that the attacker is keen to end his nightmarish spell at Real Madrid, where he has failed to make regular starts.



The former Monaco ace has agreed on a proposed long-term deal at United, but the move is being stalled due to the club's reluctance to match his price tag.



Real Madrid are currently holding out for at least £61.5m on their forward, but Jose Mourinho is unlikely to spend that much on a player, who has been on the fringes of the first-team squad.



With United also negotiating a fee for Los Blancos' Alvaro Morata, the club are likely to be choosy with their transfer targets with Mourinho looking to build a title-winning squad ahead of next season.



The Europa League holders possessed the second-best defence in the Premier League last term, but their lack of goals up front eventually cost them a run for the title.

