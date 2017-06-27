Riyad Mahrez open to Arsenal move?

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez will reportedly push for a move to Arsenal this summer after it became clear that Barcelona will not pursue his signature.

The 26-year-old is likely to leave Leicester City in the transfer window following an announcement late last month where he decided it is time to move on.



Spanish outlet Sport suggests that the Foxes winger is waiting on a switch to the Emirates with new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde not keen on securing his services.



The Gunners are willing to offer a four-year contract to the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year while they could spend a fee of around £35m to tempt Leicester into a sale.



Leicester are nevertheless holding out for a much higher sum for their leading performer, who was instrumental towards their first league triumph more than a year ago.



During a recent interview with BeIN Sports, Wenger revealed his intention to sign Mahrez as he felt his qualities could not be undervalued despite an average season last term, where he bagged just four league goals.

