RB Leipzig will allow Naby Keita to leave

German Bundesliga team RB Leipzig will allow their highly rated midfielder Naby Keita to leave this summer, but they will demand £70 million for the twenty-two-year-old Guinea international.





In their first season in the German top flight, RB Leipzig shocked many by finishing second and qualifying for next season's Champions League. Keita was a key part of their impressive campaign and whilst the club want to hold on to him for their European campaign, he appears to see his future elsewhere.



The centre-midfielder has as much ability going forward as he does defensively and many believe that he would fit in well with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool team, who have been showing considerable interest in his services over the last few months.



After spending in excess of £30 million last week on Mohamed Salah, The Guardian reports that the Anfield club is prepared to offer around £50 million for the Leipzig star.



RB Leipzig sporting director, Ralf Rangnick, is not keen on selling his star players at all, so looks unlikely to settle for an offer below his £70 million valuation, if he has to sell him at all.



With contract talks breaking down, the club look set to sell Keita whilst they can still make a considerable profit on the £10 million they spent on him just last year.



With money already spent and a similar £70 million price tag being stuck on defensive target Virgil van Dijk, it is yet to be seen if Jurgen Klopp is allowed by the Liverpool board to pay the money to sign the talented midfielder.

