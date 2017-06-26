Mahrez considers Arsenal as Barcelona keep him waiting

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez is considering a move to fellow Premier League club Arsenal after he has become "tired of waiting" for Barcelona to make an official approach for him.





Algerian international Mahrez announced at the end of last season that he will actively look for a move away from the King Power Stadium as he looks to take his career to the next step.



Barcelona have been rumoured to be interested in the skilful winger during the last couple of years and the 26-year-old has made no secret of his desire to join the La Liga giants.



However, Barcelona are yet to make their move for Leicester's star player and Sport reports that he is frustrated by their lack of an approach, which combines with their pursuit of Marco Verratti as their preferred signing.



Arsenal have also been linked with Mahrez and reports today suggest that they will attempt to sign him in the coming days, with the player willing to agree on a deal after growing tired of waiting for a move to Barcelona.



Despite wanting to play Champions League football, Sport explains that his admiration for Arsene Wenger would see him willing to overlook that for a further season.



It is believed that Arsenal would have to pay around £35 million for Riyad Mahrez and with Leicester already accepting the fact that they will lose a key member of their shock Premier League success in 2016, a deal could be completed quickly if The Gunners are willing to pay that fee.









