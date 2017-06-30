PSV Eindhoven eye Van Ginkel deal

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are looking to re-sign midfielder Marco van Ginkel for a third time from Chelsea during this summer's transfer window.





The 24-year-old joined the Blues from Vitesse Arnhem in the summer of 2013, and has since made just four first-team appearances for the west London giants.



Van Ginkel has since spent loan spells with the likes of AC Milan and Stoke City but he has mostly caught the eye during two separate stints with PSV Eindhoven.



The Netherlands international bagged 15 goals in 31 appearances for PSV during the period, and according to Eindhovens Dagblad, the club will seek to pursue his services once more this summer.



Van Ginkel inked a fresh three-year contract at Chelsea prior to his loan stint with PSV in the second half of last season, but he still remains out of contention under Antonio Conte.



He is due to link up with his Blues teammates for pre-season training before pursuing another loan stint or leaving the club for good this summer.

