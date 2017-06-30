Zinedine Zidane's son leaves Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane sanctioned the departure of his son, Enzo Zidane , as the midfielder signed for Spanish club Alaves.





Enzo Zidane found opportunities hard to come by in a star-ridden Real Madrid side. At the age of 22, Enzo has only made a sole appearance for the main team which came in a Copa Del Rey match against Spanish third-division side Cultural Leonesa, in which he scored.



Many other Real Madrid youngsters including Marco Asensio, Mateo Kovačić, Raphaël Varane and Mariano Díaz Mejía, who are all under 25, have already started to make their mark on the first team. Enzo mostly played for the Real Madrid B team, scoring seven goals and registering 15 assists.



Alaves announced the deal on their club's official website and welcomed the player who signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee. As expected, a buy-back clause was inserted into his contract to give Madrid first priority on the transfer of the player.



The official statement on Alaves read: "Deportivo Alaves wants to welcome Enzo Zidane and wishes him the best of luck for the new season."



Enzo, the oldest son of Zidane, likely left to get more games under his belt. Diego Llorente also left Madrid earlier this week for the same reason, which shows the high standards of Real Madrid's current senior team but also leaves a hole for the future.

