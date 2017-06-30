Van Persie to join The Eagles?

Robin van Persie is being linked with a Premier League return to join up with fellow Dutchman Frank De Boer at Crystal Palace. The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has been playing his football with Turkish club Fenerbahce for the last two seasons.





De Boer is preparing for his first season of management in the Premier League with The Eagles and sees van Persie as an ideal first signing, not just for his on-field ability, but for his presence in the dressing room too.



The Mirror reports that Palace are ready to give the 33-year-old one last opportunity in the Premier League, after being told by Fenerbahce that he will be able to leave this summer.



Van Persie has scored many crucial Premier League goals during his career for Arsenal and Manchester United and despite his advancing years, De Boer believes that he would be able to contribute further as Crystal Palace aim for a more successful campaign in the coming year.



With only a year remaining on his Fenerbahce contract and the Turkish giants actively looking to sign a new striker, Crystal Palace may be able to sign van Persie for a minimal fee.

