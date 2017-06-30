Brighton & Hove Albion boss confirms Gomez interest

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has confirmed that the club remain in the hunt to pursue a temporary deal for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez .

The 20-year-old managed just three first-team appearances last term as injuries and the lack of fitness hampered his chances of making himself a regular.



Despite this, Gomez was offered a long-term deal at Anfield with Jurgen Klopp hoping to integrate him into the squad which has lacked defensive depth.



Gomez is capable of playing at either centre-back or left-back, and Klopp appears to see him as a potential candidate to compete with James Milner on the left side of the defence.



Speaking to Brighton Argus, Hughton remains optimistic of securing a deal for the England Under-21 international, but the final decision will be up to Liverpool.



"We've registered our interest but he's not our player. It will be up to Liverpool. I'd like to think we are very much in the running." he said.



Premier League duo Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town have also been credited with an interest in the former Charlton ace.

