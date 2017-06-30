Watford boss keen on Kieran Gibbs signing

New Watford manager Marco Silva is determined to pursue a deal for Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs during this summer's transfer window. The England international was restricted to just eight league starts last season.

According to The Daily Mirror, the Hornets will step up their interest in signing Kieran Gibbs, who is entering the final year of his Gunners contract.



Gibbs managed to fit in at left wing-back during the dying stages of last season, but his opportunities could be limited next term following Sead Kolasinac's arrival.



As a result, he has attracted interest from the likes of Stoke City, Newcastle United and Watford, but none are willing to match the Gunners' £15m valuation.



Gibbs is currently on a weekly package of around £60,000, and he may have to take pay cut as well in order to realise a move to a domestic rival.



The 27-year-old was once considered as the successor to Ashley Cole in the Three Lions setup, but he has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons due to his persistent injury concerns combined with the lack of playing time.

