Claudio Ranieri wants Ospina at Nantes

New Nantes manager Claudio Ranieri is weighing up a move to sign Arsenal backup goalkeeper David Ospina this summer.

The Colombia international is likely to leave the Emirates during the summer transfer window after having made just two league starts over the course of the previous campaign.



Ospina has already attracted Turkish interest from Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, but according to The Express, Nantes are prepared to compete for highly-rated shot-stopper.



The 28-year-old made a name himself at French club Nice, and Ranieri is prepared to offer him a return to similar surroundings with the prospect of bettering the club's seventh place finish last season.



Ospina has already revealed his intentions to the Gunners' hierarchy, and the club could possibly loan him out for the season, should they fail to receive a straight cash offer.



Despite his limited game time last term, Ospina was surprisingly favoured ahead of Petr Cech for the FA Cup final against Chelsea, where he put up a good showing in the 2-1 win.

