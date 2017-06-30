Alex Sandro to snub Chelsea move

Juventus full-back Alex Sandro will snub a £60m switch to Chelsea in order to prolong his stay with the Serie A holders. The Brazil international played a significant role under Max Allegri last season as they also reached the final of the Champions League.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has been on the hunt for a new left wing-back as he is not entirely convinced with the abilities of Marcos Alonso.



The Premier League champions had failed with two separate bids of around £44m and £52m for Sandro, but they are said to have made a third offer of £60m for the left-sided defender.



According to The Sun, Sandro could make a huge U-turn on his decision to join the Blues with Juventus prepared to reward him with a new £93,000 a week contract.



Sandro could earn much more from his switch to west London, but he is understood to be content in Turin after Juventus directors Giuseppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici revealed their intention to keep hold of his services.



The pair held a secret meeting with manager Allegri where they expressed their desire to hold onto Sandro despite earlier accepting that he could move on.

