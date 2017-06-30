Juventus to make fresh bid for Wojciech Szczesny

Serie A champions Juventus will lodge a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during this summer's transfer window.





The Poland international is being seen as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon, who could call quits on his professional career following next year's World Cup.



Buffon has already hinted that Szczesny would be his apparent successor, but the Old Lady are still far off from negotiating a deal with their England counterparts.



La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Old Lady will return with a £7m bid for Szczesny after the Gunners knocked back their initial £4m fee for their club graduate.



Arsenal are currently in a fix over the goalkeeper position with David Ospina also keen to leave, and this has urged them to place a £20m price tag on Szczesny's head.



Szczesny, who made his Gunners debut back in 2010, has spent the past two seasons on loan at AS Roma where he has earned plaudits for his performances.



He currently has just a year left on his present Arsenal contract, and the club will have no choice but to sell him rather than make a significant loss from the services.

