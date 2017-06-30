Sporting Lisbon sign Seydou Doumbia on loan

Portuguese giants Sporting have wrapped up the services of Seydou Doumbia on a season-long loan from AS Roma. The Ivory Coast international has barely made an impression at his parent club.





Doumbia, 29, joined the Giallorossi from CSKA Moscow back in the summer of 2015, and has since been restricted to just 14 league games with loan spells away at CSKA, Newcastle United and most recently Basel.



The Ivorian footballer bagged 20 goals in 25 outings in the Swiss Super League last term, and he has now earned his chance to impress in Portugal with Sporting, who finished 12 points adrift of league champions Benfica.



"It is a great pleasure to have arrived at this great club. I am very happy because I arrived a few days ago and was very welcomed by everyone," he told the club's official website.



The move is likely to have a direct influence on the future of Bas Dost, who bagged an impressive tally of 34 goals in the Portuguese league, only behind Barcelona's Lionel Messi in the goals scored in Europe's top divisions.



Premier League club Newcastle United are weighing up a bid for the former Wolfsburg man as they seek to stay clear of the drop zone following their top-flight return.

