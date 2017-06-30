Man United to compete with Arsenal for Celtic defender

Manchester United are prepared to go head-to-head with Arsenal in the pursuit to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney in the summer transfer window.





The Scotland international missed a significant part of last season through injury, but he still managed to contribute two goals and eight assists across all competitions.



According to The Mirror, the Special One has set his sights on signing the promising full-back with the future of Luke Shaw still hanging in the balance.



Shaw could not find his feet under Jose Mourinho last season, and his future has been put into major doubt with the transfer window having reopened.



The England international looks set to miss pre-season through injury, and a move for a new left-back may well suggest that his time is up at Old Trafford.



United could potentially face competition from rivals Arsenal for the £15m-ace, but Celtic are likely to play hardball in the negotiations.



Tierney has four years left on his present deal, and the Hoops stand in a good position to keep hold of their player unless they receive a significant offer.

