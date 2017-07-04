Southampton determined to keep Ryan Bertrand

Southampton will reportedly snub interest from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool to keep Ryan Bertrand at the club next season.





The 27-year-old impressed for the Saints during the previous campaign as they reached the final of the EFL Cup, only to lose to Manchester United by a 3-2 scoreline.



Bertrand has in the same period sealed the left-back spot with England with Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose recuperating from a long-term injury.



According to The Mirror, the Saints are determined to keep hold of both Virgil van Dijk and Bertrand this summer as they seek to put an end to the 'selling club' tag.



Manchester City have identified Bertrand as a potential transfer target, should their ongoing pursuit of Benjamin Mendy fall through.



On the other hand, Liverpool are also hot on the pursuit of the former Chelsea man as they seek to bring a specialist left-back to their ranks ahead of next season.



Bertrand has managed over 100 outings for the South Coast outfit to date, but he is still unsettled due to the constant changing of managers.

