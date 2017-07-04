West Ham plot Javier Hernandez deal

West Ham United are reportedly discussing a suitable agreement to bring former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez back to the Premier League.





According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are lining up a move for Hernandez, who has a release clause of just £13m in his Bayer Leverkusen contract.



The 29-year-old has excelled in his professional career during his time in Leverkusen where he has bagged 39 goals in 76 outings, but the club still remain far off from competing with the elite.



Slaven Bilic's side have underlined the need to sign at least one marksman during the summer transfer window, and Hernandez looks the perfect fit owing to his previous Premier League experience at Old Trafford.



Apart from Hernandez, the east London club are also keeping a close watch on the developments of Arsenal's Olivier Giroud and Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi as they look to make a step up in the Premier League next term.



Hernandez became Mexico's all-time goalscorer earlier in May after he netted his 47th goal in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Croatia.

