Olivier Giroud motivated to remain at Arsenal

France international is motivated to win more silverware with Arsenal despite knowing that his playing time could be limited during the 2017/18 season.





The Gunners are hot on the trail of Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette, and his arrival is likely to restrict Giroud to a bench role - a position from where he enjoyed most of his success.



Giroud managed 12 goals with just 11 Premier League starts last term, and he has earlier cited via Sky Sports that he would not settle for a similar role under Arsene Wenger.



However, he now suggests that he could stay put at the Emirates for the upcoming campaign as he wants to carry on his good journey with the north London giants.



"I won a few titles in my career, that is an important thing, but there is another thing which is important for me," he told the club's official website.



"And that's the people [see you as a] loyal warrior on the pitch - that you always give your best for the team. And that's why I want to carry on my good journey at Arsenal and I always want to give my best."



Giroud provided the match-winning assist to Aaron Ramsey in the 2017 FA Cup and his influence from the bench remains a key asset for the Gunners as they seek to end their Premier League drought.



Apart from Lacazette, the FA Cup holders are also deemed to be close to an agreement for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez (Calciomercato), who wants his way out of the King Power Stadium.

