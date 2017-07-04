Fenerbahce deny Dani Alves interest

Turkish club Fenerbahce have dismissed suggestions that the club could lodge a late attempt to sign Dani Alves ahead of Manchester City.





The Citizens are favourites to pursue the former Champions League winner after his departure from Juventus was confirmed in an Instagram post last week.



Fener were recently credited with an interest in the former Barcelona man, with Fanatik suggesting that the club could hijack the deal for the 34-year-old.



However, the club have distanced themselves from the ongoing gossip by insisting that there has been no contact with the player.



"There is news in some of the newspapers today that our club are interested in Dani Alves," the statement read on the club's official website. "There is no interest from our club with the player. We advise fans that this lie is an unfounded report."



The Istanbul-club are currently looking at possible options to bolster their frontline with former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie mulling over a potential return to the Premier League.

