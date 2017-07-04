David de Gea tells close friends of his Real desire

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly communicated with his close pals of his intention to join Real Madrid during this summer's transfer window.





The European champions appear to have cooled their interest in the former Atleti man with the futures of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo being the main focus of attention this summer.



Real president Florentino Perez also squashed the speculation earlier in the mix, but according to The Express, it could be a matter of time before the Capital outfit retain their interest in the 26-year-old.



De Gea's deal is however likely to be stalled until United find a resolution over Morata's transfer with Los Blancos demanding at least £78m to sanction the deal during the transfer window.



Jose Mourinho is said to be frustrated with Ed Woodward in recent weeks as the club have managed only the signing of defender Victor Lindelof since the 2016/17 season came to a close.



The Europa League holders travel to the United States for their pre-season friendlies on July 9, and it appears that Mourinho will have to settle with his current crop of players.

