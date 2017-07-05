Lionel Messi to extend Barcelona contract

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will put an end to speculation over his future by inking a fresh three-year extension to his previous deal.





The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had spread fears that he could leave Camp Nou on a free next summer with his existing contract due to expire in 12 months' time.



Technical director Robert Fernandez has since been in regular contact with the player's representatives, and he has previously cited that there is nothing to fear with regards to the Argentine's future.



According to Goal.com, the Catalan giants are putting finishing touches on the new agreement which Messi is due to sign once he returns from his honeymoon in a week's time.



The new deal will keep Messi at Catalunya until 2021 thereby seeing out the prime of his career for the club he signed for at the age of 13.



Messi, now 29, is set to earn wages of around £19m a year after tax - putting him on par with Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

