Lucas Perez to leave Arsenal for Deportivo?

According to Deportivo La Coruna president Tino Fernandez , Arsenal striker Lucas Perez will return to his former club when the time is right. Perez has struggled for first team football at the Gunners.





The 28-year-old striker joined Arsenal from Deportivo last season, but the form of Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud often meant that the striker had to make do with a place on the substitute's bench.



However, president of the Spanish club, Tino Fernandez, has told reporters that he expects Perez to return one day: "I've never hidden the fact that if we could sign him again, we would. If we can do it this year, we will; if not, it will be next year. I'm convinced that Perez will return to Deportivo one day."



Arsenal are prepared to let Perez leave for a fraction of the £18 million they paid for him last year, with reports suggesting that the Gunners are ready to cash in on the player for around £ 9.5 million.

