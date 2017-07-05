Lucas Perez to leave Arsenal for Deportivo?
According to Deportivo La Coruna president Tino Fernandez, Arsenal striker Lucas Perez will return to his former club when the time is right. Perez has struggled for first team football at the Gunners.
The 28-year-old striker joined Arsenal from Deportivo last season, but the form of Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud often meant that the striker had to make do with a place on the substitute's bench.
However, president of the Spanish club, Tino Fernandez, has told reporters that he expects Perez to return one day: "I've never hidden the fact that if we could sign him again, we would. If we can do it this year, we will; if not, it will be next year. I'm convinced that Perez will return to Deportivo one day."
Arsenal are prepared to let Perez leave for a fraction of the £18 million they paid for him last year, with reports suggesting that the Gunners are ready to cash in on the player for around £ 9.5 million.
Arsenal news
