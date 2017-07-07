Breaking News: Chelsea match Manchester United's bid for Lukaku

One of the summer's biggest transfer sagas appeared to be over when Everton accepted a £75 million bid from Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku . The latest story emerging, however, suggests that Chelsea have matched that offer, appearing to leave the choice of club down to the player himself.





The only difference in the two bids, BBC Sports suggests, is that if a deal with Chelsea is agreed, Lukaku's agent, Mino Raiola, will receive a lower fee than if he moves to United.



Sources from within Manchester United explained that the club are hoping to have a deal concluded for Lukaku in time for him to join them for their pre-season tour of USA on Sunday, but the bid from Chelsea now suggests that they will have to wait to work with him, if at all.



Lukaku now has a choice of whether he wants to return to the club that first brought him to the Premier League, Chelsea, or reunite with the manager who was in charge there, Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.



After a successful loan spell, Everton signed Lukaku for £28 million in 2014. The Belgian striker has provided a constant flow of goals for the Toffees and looks set to make them a profit of almost £50 million, just three years later.

