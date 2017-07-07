Sunderland target unsettled West Ham winger

Despite joining the club just six months ago, West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass could be on his way out of the club after finding it difficult to settle at the London Stadium. Sunderland are showing interest and believe he could be the man to fire them back to the Premier League.





Snodgrass was a star in the struggling Hull City team during the first half of last season. His fine form was rewarded with a £10 million move to Slaven Bilic's West Ham United.



However, Snodgrass' opportunities have been limited since his arrival and the Scotland international has struggled to make his mark during the eight Premier League starts that he was given.



Both the player and the club are said to be considering a separation this summer and recently relegated Sunderland are the latest club to be linked with the winger.



New Sunderland manager Simon Grayson worked with Snodgrass during his time as Leeds United manager. The now 29-year-old was a star of that Leeds team before he moved on to Norwich City in 2012.



According to The Chronicle, Sunderland believe that, whilst the £8 million asking price may be a stumbling block, Snodgrass could be the big signing that they need to launch a successful Championship campaign.

