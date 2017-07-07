Chelsea in pursuit of Danilo

Chelsea will make an offer for Brazil international defender Danilo this summer. The 25-year-old has struggled for regular first team football in La Liga and favours a move elsewhere.

The right-back, who played for Porto in Portugal prior to making a 30 million euro transfer to Real Madrid in 2015, has 15 caps for Brazil and is considered one of the best defensive prospects in Europe. Chelsea are hoping to add defensive mettle to their squad in time for the upcoming season and have identified Danilo as their preferred recruitment choice.



Real Madrid have indicated that Danilo can leave Spain for a fee in the region of 27.5 million euros and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is eager to push a deal through to begin his summer transfer spending. The Blues are also expected to trump an offer from an unnamed Italian club, believed to be Juventus, to sign the former Santos and America MG player.



Danilo has three years remaining on his contract with Zinedine Zidane's club.

