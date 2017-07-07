England and Manchester City midfielder becomes Stoke target

Manchester City's England international Fabian Delph has emerged as a target for Stoke City. Delph has been unable to secure regular first team football in Manchester and will be desperate to prove what he can do as we enter a World Cup year.





Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, Fabian Delph has rarely featured for Manchester City. England manager Gareth Southgate stated not too long ago that if a player is not playing regular football, he will not pick him for the national team, something that will make Delph consider his Manchester City future.



The Stoke Sentinel suggests that manager Mark Hughes has been in discussions with his former club about taking Delph on a season long loan deal.



Stoke City are very keen to bring in Delph, but the manager explained that he is not the only player the club are looking at. "He's one of a number of players he's looking at. We speak to a lot of clubs and ask them about players' situations and their feelings and plans for them moving forward into the new season. He is one of those players we've asked about."



Hughes is working on constructing a new midfielder for The Potters, which has already seen him bring in former Manchester United centre midfielder Darren Fletcher from West Brom.



Stoke will be hoping that a loan agreement for Delph turns out better than the last Manchester City player who was on loan at the club. Wilfried Bony spent last season at the Bet365 Stadium, but failed to make an impact with them.

