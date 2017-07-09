Paris Saint-Germain win race for Dani Alves?

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly hijacked Manchester City's attempt to sign Dani Alves during this summer's transfer window.

The Brazil international has been heavily tipped for a reunion with Pep Guardiola after he mutually cut ties with Juventus earlier last month.



However, according to L'Equipe, Les Parisiens have managed to convince the right-back to move to the French capital following fruitful discussions earlier in the week.



It is added that the deal could be finalised in the coming days, and it could turn to be a huge blow for Guardiola, who are hoping to clinch a Bosman move for the former Barcelona man.



The Citizens could now shift their attention towards Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker, whose future looks bleak following a contract extension to Kieran Trippier.



Meanwhile, there is also a possibility of City signing Serge Aurier, who will be shown the exit door following the arrival Dani Alves at Parc des Princes.



Manchester City are yet to add a new right-back to their ranks despite offloading both Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna on a free transfer.

